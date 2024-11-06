Sonnet BioTherapeutics Secures Patent for Cancer Drugs

The latest announcement is out from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings ( (SONN) ).
Sonnet BioTherapeutics has secured a U.S. patent for two innovative immunotherapeutic drugs, SON-1411 and SON-1400, which show promise in cancer treatment by enhancing the efficacy of IL-18, a key immune-regulating cytokine. These drugs utilize Sonnet’s FHAB platform to improve stability and target cancer more effectively. The patent, valid until 2044, represents a significant advancement in oncology therapeutics, potentially expanding the application of immunotherapy for cancer patients.
