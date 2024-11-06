News & Insights

Stocks

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Secures Patent for Cancer Drugs

November 06, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings ( (SONN) ).

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has secured a U.S. patent for two innovative immunotherapeutic drugs, SON-1411 and SON-1400, which show promise in cancer treatment by enhancing the efficacy of IL-18, a key immune-regulating cytokine. These drugs utilize Sonnet’s FHAB platform to improve stability and target cancer more effectively. The patent, valid until 2044, represents a significant advancement in oncology therapeutics, potentially expanding the application of immunotherapy for cancer patients.

Learn more about SONN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SONN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.