Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Availability of On-Demand Video Webcast Following Virtual Investor "Top 5 for ‘25" Conference

Sonnet BioTherapeutics presented key investment insights at a virtual conference; a video webcast is now available online.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. recently participated in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference, where CEO Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., outlined five reasons for the investment community to pay attention to the company in 2025. The video of the presentation is now available on Sonnet's website. Sonnet is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapeutic drugs using its proprietary FHAB technology, which targets tumor and lymphatic tissues. The company is advancing its lead program, SON-1010, for treating advanced solid tumors in combination with Roche's atezolizumab, as well as another candidate, SON-1210, aimed at pancreatic cancer. Additionally, Sonnet's SON-080 program, which targets chemotherapy-induced and diabetic peripheral neuropathy, is in partnership with Alkem Laboratories for further development.

Potential Positives

Participation in a notable virtual investor conference enhances company visibility and engagement with the investment community.

Presentation of key investment reasons by the CEO could attract potential investors and bolster confidence in the company's future.

Ongoing clinical development of innovative drug candidates, particularly SON-1010 and SON-1210, demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing oncology treatments.

Strategic collaborations with Roche and the Innovative Immuno-Oncology Consortium may accelerate the development of Sonnet's product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The mention of "known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors" in the context of the company's forward-looking statements may lead to investor skepticism about the reliability of the company's projections and business outlook.

The reliance on collaborations with other companies, such as Roche and Alkem Laboratories, to advance clinical programs could raise concerns over the company's dependence on external partnerships for development and success.

The statement regarding the necessity for caution in placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements might indicate a lack of certainty in the company's future performance, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the on-demand webcast by Sonnet BioTherapeutics?

The webcast presents key investment reasons for Sonnet BioTherapeutics shared by CEO Pankaj Mohan at a recent conference.

Where can I watch Sonnet BioTherapeutics' on-demand video webcast?

The on-demand video webcast is available on the Company's website and the Events page under the Investors section.

What is Sonnet BioTherapeutics' primary technology platform?

Sonnet's technology platform is FHAB, which uses a fully human single chain antibody fragment for drug targeting.

What are the leads programs developed by Sonnet BioTherapeutics?

Sonnet’s lead programs include SON-1010 for advanced solid tumors and SON-080 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

What forward-looking statements are included in the press release?

The statements refer to product development, market opportunities, and potential growth, subject to risks and uncertainties.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.







Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F



H



AB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F



H



AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F



H



AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.





Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-F



H



AB, is in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, certain types of sarcoma, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq



®



) for the treatment of PROC. The Company is also evaluating its second product candidate, SON-1210, an IL12-F



H



AB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Innovative Immuno-Oncology Consortium (IIOC), and plans to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).





The Company’s SON-080 program is a low dose of rhIL-6 in development for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN). SON-080 demonstrated encouraging results in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, being well tolerated with no evidence of a pro-inflammatory cytokine response. In October 2024, Sonnet announced a license agreement with Alkem Laboratories, Inc. who will assume responsibility for advancing development of the SON-080 program into a Phase 2 study in DPN in India.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to, the Company's product development, the Company's cash runway clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.





These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







