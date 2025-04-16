Sonnet BioTherapeutics Discusses Positive Safety Data for SON-1010 in Virtual Investor Segment

Sonnet BioTherapeutics executives discussed positive safety data for SON-1010 in a recent virtual investor segment.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced positive safety data for its investigational drug SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB) in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial involving adult patients with advanced solid tumors and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. During a Virtual Investor segment, Interim CEO Raghu Rao and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Kenney highlighted these encouraging results, discussed the implications for the drug's development, and outlined future steps for the program. Sonnet's technology platform, FHAB, aims to enhance drug delivery specifically to tumor and lymphatic tissues, and SON-1010 is being studied in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) through a partnership with Roche. Additionally, the company is advancing its second program, SON-1210, aimed at treating pancreatic cancer.

Potential Positives

Announcement of positive safety results for SON-1010, indicating progress in clinical development.

Engagement with the investor community through the Virtual Investor segment, enhancing transparency and communication.

Collaboration with Roche for SON-1010, suggesting strong partnerships in advancing treatment options.

Development of a second program, SON-1210, demonstrating ongoing innovation and commitment to expanding treatment for solid tumors.

Potential Negatives

Statements in the release are primarily forward-looking, which suggests reliance on unproven outcomes and may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet projected milestones and timelines.

The focus on an ongoing clinical trial means that there is inherent uncertainty about the eventual efficacy and regulatory approval of SON-1010, potentially affecting investor confidence.

Potential overemphasis on positive safety results could distract from the actual therapeutic effectiveness, raising questions about the long-term viability of SON-1010 in treating the indicated conditions.

FAQ

What are the recent safety results for SON-1010?

Sonnet announced positive safety results for SON-1010 at the highest dose in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Who are the key executives discussing SON-1010?

Raghu Rao, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Richard Kenney, Chief Medical Officer, are discussing the results.

Where can I watch the "What This Means" video?

The "What This Means" video segment featuring Sonnet is available through their press release link.

What is the purpose of the SON-1010 clinical trial?

SON-1010 is being evaluated for treatment in patients with advanced solid tumors and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

What technology does Sonnet BioTherapeutics use?

Sonnet utilizes the FHAB platform, which employs a fully human single chain antibody fragment for targeted drug delivery.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.







Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F



H



AB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F



H



AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F



H



AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.





Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-F



H



AB, is in development for the treatment of solid tumors, certain types of sarcoma, and ovarian cancer. SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement, along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq



®



) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) (NCT05756907). The Company is also evaluating its second program using this platform, SON-1210, an IL12-F



H



AB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Sarcoma Oncology Center to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.











Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the outcome of the Company’s clinical trials, the Company's cash runway, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.









These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.











