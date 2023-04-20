Markets
SONN

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Climbs

April 20, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) shares are up more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday announced that the safety of SON-1010 dosing has been formally reviewed in both of the current Phase 1 clinical trial and clinical benefit was seen in 36 percent of patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is now enrolling the final dose cohort in the cancer trial.

The shares have been on a decline and touched a year-to-date low.

Currently, shares are at $0.31, up 5.10 percent from the previous close of $0.30 on a volume of 21,507,804.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SONN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.