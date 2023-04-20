Sonnet BioTherapeutics Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) shares are up more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday announced that the safety of SON-1010 dosing has been formally reviewed in both of the current Phase 1 clinical trial and clinical benefit was seen in 36 percent of patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is now enrolling the final dose cohort in the cancer trial.

The shares have been on a decline and touched a year-to-date low.

Currently, shares are at $0.31, up 5.10 percent from the previous close of $0.30 on a volume of 21,507,804.

