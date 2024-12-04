Sonnet BioTherapeutics announces publication on SON-1010 development

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) announced the publication of extensive discovery, development and preclinical data on SON-1010 demonstrating its mechanism of action in Frontiers in Immunology. SON-1010, Sonnet’s lead proprietary drug candidate, combines the Company’s fully human albumin-binding construct with a native single-chain IL-12 sequence to simplify delivery of the cytokine systemically. The paper entitled, “SON-1010: An Albumin-binding IL-12 Fusion Protein with Improved Cytokine Half-life Targets Tumors and Enhances Therapeutic Efficacy,” details the identification of single-chain variable fragments from a human phage display library that bound human, mouse, and cynomolgus macaque serum albumin, both at physiologic and acidic conditions. The composition of matter patent claims on the FHAB domain and SON-1010 fusion protein have been issued in a number of major markets, including but not limited to the U.S., China, Japan, Russia and New Zealand, and expire between 2038 and 2039. Additionally, the Company announced the release of a “What This Means” segment to discuss the publication. The extensive discovery program included putting the scFv domains through a series of steps to identify strongly binding molecules that bind tightly over a 5.8 to 7.2 pH range and do not interfere with the normal physiology of albumin to bind the neonatal Fc receptor. This resulted in having prolonged half-life in serum and binding to SPARC/GP60, which allows albumin to target the tumor microenvironment. A final molecule was selected and a single mutation was introduced that minimizes the potential for immunogenicity. This FHAB domain was characterized, and manufacturing processes were developed to prepare Sonnet’s first drug candidate for the clinic. Once identified, the murine form of mIL12-FHAB was shown to be much more efficient at blocking tumor growth compared to murine IL-12, while stimulating significant and prolonged IFNgamma production with minimal toxicity. Biodistribution studies in mice confirmed tumor delivery and toxicological studies in non-human primates allowed the initiation of the clinical trials. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of SON-1010 as a monotherapy in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. The Company expects to report safety data from this study in Q4 2024. SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement, along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, with Roche in combination with atezolizumab for the treatment of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

