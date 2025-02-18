Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Poster Presentation at 2025 AACR IO Conference

Sonnet BioTherapeutics to present its immunotherapy research at the AACR IO Conference in February 2025.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced that its abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Conference, scheduled for February 23-26, 2025, in Los Angeles. The presentation will focus on a combination immunotherapy utilizing an albumin-binding interleukin-12 fusion protein designed to enhance therapeutic efficacy against tumors. Sonnet is a biotechnology company developing targeted biologic drugs using its proprietary FHAB technology, aimed at improving the treatment of various cancers and conditions like chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Their lead candidate, SON-1010, is under evaluation in a Phase 1/2a study in collaboration with Roche, while a second candidate, SON-1210, is also in development for solid tumors. Additionally, Sonnet has a licensing agreement with Alkem Laboratories for its SON-080 program in diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Potential Positives

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has had its abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the prestigious 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Conference, enhancing its visibility in the oncology community.

The presentation will highlight innovative research on combination immunotherapy, showcasing Sonnet's commitment to advancing its proprietary FHAB technology platform in cancer treatment.

Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study, indicating progress in clinical development which may lead to new treatment options for cancer patients.

The company has established collaborations with major industry players like Roche and Alkem Laboratories, reflecting external validation of its research and potential for accelerating drug development efforts.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks and uncertainties, which may lead to actual results differing significantly from expectations.

Details about the ongoing Phase 1/2a study for SON-1010 and the SON-080 program may indicate that these candidates are still in early stages of development, potentially resulting in prolonged timelines for market entry and revenue generation.

The license agreement with Alkem Laboratories for SON-080 suggests that Sonnet is delegating significant responsibility to a third party, which may raise concerns about control over the development process and outcomes of this program.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Sonnet BioTherapeutics' poster presentation at AACR 2025?

Sonnet's poster presentation will showcase combination immunotherapy using an albumin-binding interleukin-12 fusion protein to enhance therapeutic efficacy.

When and where will the AACR 2025 conference occur?

The AACR 2025 conference will take place from February 23-26, 2025, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, CA.

What is Sonnet BioTherapeutics' lead product candidate?

Sonnet's lead product candidate is SON-1010, an IL-12-FHAB aimed at treating advanced solid tumors and several other cancers.

What technology does Sonnet BioTherapeutics use for drug development?

Sonnet utilizes the FHAB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding) platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with enhanced safety and efficacy.

What recent collaboration has Sonnet BioTherapeutics announced?

Sonnet recently entered a license agreement with Alkem Laboratories to advance the SON-080 program into a Phase 2 study in India.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the



2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Conference



taking place on February 23-26, 2025 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, CA.





Details of the poster presentation are as follows:







Session:



Poster Session B







Abstract title:





Combination immunotherapy with an albumin-binding interleukin-12 fusion protein that extends cytokine half-life, targets the tumor microenvironment, and enhances therapeutic efficacy









Session Date and Time:



Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 1:45-4:45 PM PT





For more information about the conference, please visit the



event website



.







About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.







Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F



H



AB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F



H



AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F



H



AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.





Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-F



H



AB, is in development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, certain types of sarcoma, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq



®



) for the treatment of PROC. The Company is also evaluating its second product candidate, SON-1210, an IL12-F



H



AB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Innovative Immuno-Oncology Consortium (IIOC), and plans to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).





The Company’s SON-080 program is a low dose of rhIL-6 in development for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN). SON-080 demonstrated encouraging results in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, being well tolerated with no evidence of a pro-inflammatory cytokine response. In October 2024, Sonnet announced a license agreement with Alkem Laboratories, Inc. who will assume responsibility for advancing development of the SON-080 program into a Phase 2 study in DPN in India.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's cash runway, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.





These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







