Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$2.00 Price Target

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 2.6% better than analyst forecasts at US$64m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.65 per share, some 2.6% smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:SONM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Sonim Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$65.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 50% to US$0.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$67.2m and losses of US$0.30 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$2.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sonim Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Sonim Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 2.3% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.4% per year. So although Sonim Technologies' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Sonim Technologies. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Sonim Technologies going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sonim Technologies (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.