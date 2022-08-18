Sonim (SONM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sonim (SONM) closed at $0.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sonim as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonim should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sonim is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM): Free Stock Analysis Report



