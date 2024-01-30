Sonim (SONM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Sonim (SONM) closed the latest trading day at $0.72, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sonim will be of great interest to investors.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sonim. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Sonim holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sonim's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.92, which means Sonim is trading at a discount to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.