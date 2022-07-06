Sonim (SONM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sonim (SONM) closed at $0.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sonim as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonim. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sonim is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.