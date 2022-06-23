Sonim (SONM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sonim (SONM) closed at $0.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.11% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sonim as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonim should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sonim is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

