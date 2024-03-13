Sonim (SONM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Sonim (SONM) closed at $0.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sonim in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sonim. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sonim is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sonim is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)

