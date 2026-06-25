Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Sonida Senior Living SNDA shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $38.58. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. strong a strong price rise, driven by optimism surrounding the company’s recent string of developments, including the appointment of Anton Nikodemus as the Chief Operating Officer, effective June 15, 2026. In March, Sonida also completed the acquisition of CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., a public non-traded real estate investment trust which owned a national portfolio of 69 high-quality senior housing communities.

This operator of senior living communities is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $187.92 million, up 126.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sonida Senior Living, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 76.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sonida Senior Living belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $67.61. Over the past month, BTSG has returned 10.8%.

For BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.35. This represents a change of +59.1% from what the company reported a year ago. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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