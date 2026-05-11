Sonida Senior Living, Inc Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc (SNDA) announced Loss for its first quarter of -$61.390 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$61.390 million, or -$2.39 per share. This compares with -$13.938 million, or -$0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to $122.632 million from $91.923 million last year.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$61.390 Mln. vs. -$13.938 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.39 vs. -$0.77 last year. -Revenue: $122.632 Mln vs. $91.923 Mln last year.

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