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Sonida Senior Living Appoints Anton Nikodemus As Chief Operating Officer

June 01, 2026 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) said on Monday that it has appointed Anton Nikodemus to the newly created role of chief operating officer with effect from June 15.

Nikodemus previously worked at Seaport Entertainment Group, Inc.(SEG), where he served as president, CEO, and chairman of the board.

Prior to Seaport Entertainment, he spent 18 years at MGM Resorts International (MGM), where he held a series of senior leadership roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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