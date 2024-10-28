News & Insights

Stocks

Sonida Senior Living Announces Leadership Transition

October 28, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. ( (SNDA) ) has shared an announcement.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. announces a leadership change with Tabitha Bailey stepping in as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, following the resignation of David Brickman. Bailey’s extensive legal expertise and experience in mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental in driving Sonida’s growth strategy. Brickman, after a 32-year tenure, will assist with the transition through a consulting role until mid-2025. This strategic shift underscores Sonida’s commitment to enhancing its legal operations and achieving superior results for its stakeholders.

For a thorough assessment of SNDA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.