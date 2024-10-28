Sonida Senior Living Announces Leadership Transition

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. ( (SNDA) ) has shared an announcement.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. announces a leadership change with Tabitha Bailey stepping in as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, following the resignation of David Brickman. Bailey’s extensive legal expertise and experience in mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental in driving Sonida’s growth strategy. Brickman, after a 32-year tenure, will assist with the transition through a consulting role until mid-2025. This strategic shift underscores Sonida’s commitment to enhancing its legal operations and achieving superior results for its stakeholders.

