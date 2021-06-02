SonicShares Launches an Airlines, Hotels and Cruise Lines ETF, ‘TRYP’

SonicShares™ announced the recent launch of the SonicShares™ Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSE Arca: TRYP), which tracks the Solactive Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines Index. TRYP is the only U.S.-listed ETF that provides investors exposure to three major components of the travel industry: airlines, hotels, and cruise lines, all of which are well-represented in TRYP’s top 10 holdings.

The Index’s innovative design ensures that all 3 industries are well represented in TRYP. The Index consists of mid-to-large-capitalization companies listed on exchanges in select industrial countries that derive at least 50% of their revenue from specific activities within the airline, hotel, and cruise ship industries.

It is difficult to overstate the extent to which the pandemic impacted the travel industry. Within the span of a month in 2020, leisure and business travel all but stopped. However, investors, like travelers, look to the future, and as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry that arguably suffered the most from global shutdowns is poised for what many feel is a dramatic recovery as pent up demand for travel is unleashed.

“Prior to the pandemic, global travel and tourism enjoyed unprecedented annual growth as travelers across the globe recognized the value of experiences over the consumption of goods,” said Paul Somma, the Founder of SonicShares. “Unfortunately, the pandemic put this trend on hold. As the pandemic recedes, travelers the world over appear eager to get back on the road, and investors can participate in this potential travel rebound with TRYP.”

Investors looking to take advantage of a travel recovery can utilize TRYP as a broad-based, pure-play investment in three of the primary drivers of the travel industry. And beyond the post-pandemic recovery, TRYP can be an attractive way for investors to express a bullish view on the travel industry while enjoying TRYP’s potential for ongoing income.

SonicShares partnered with Tidal ETF Services to bring TRYP to market.

For more information on TRYP, please visit www.sonicshares.com/TRYP.

