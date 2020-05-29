'Sonic the Hedgehog' Is Getting a Sequel From the Same Director and Writers

The end-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog was a classic sequel setup, and for good reason. A second title will indeed zoom into movie theaters. Casting decisions and filming schedules are up in the air, but ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) studio Paramount Pictures is using the same creative team that created the original smash hit.

What we know so far

Entertainment magazine Variety reported Paramount's plans to make a Sonic sequel on Thursday, confirming its findings with the studio and with Japanese entertainment company Sega Sammy, which owns the rights to the Sonic character and his video game world.

Director Jeff Fowler will helm the as-yet-unnamed sequel, based on a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. That's a carbon copy of the first film's core creative team. Variety's scoop listed three producers and three executive producers, compared to four of each in the franchise starter.

Sega representatives Masanao Maeda and Takeshi Ito may have been omitted by mistake, or perhaps Sega is taking a smaller role in the sequel's development. Sega CEO Hajime Satomi and his son Haruki are still on the list. In other words, the sequel should stay close to Sega's version of the Sonic world.

Image source: Paramount Pictures.

Big business

Sonic always seemed likely to spawn a sequel. The movie collected $146 million in domestic ticket sales and $306 million in the global box office, and that's before hitting the massive Chinese market. Paramount delayed the Sonic premiere there as the COVID-19 health crisis forced movie theaters to close just before the planned late-February introduction.

It also zoomed into the digital download market just a month after the silver screen premiere. The coronavirus is playing games with Hollywood's release windows in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than ViacomCBS Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ViacomCBS Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.