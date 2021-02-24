Sonic (SAH) Q4 Earnings Beat, EchoPark Unit Sales Jump Y/Y

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH registered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. Higher-than-expected sales and gross profit from new vehicle units led to the outperformance. The bottom line was also higher than 97 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $2,798.5 million, up 1.8% from the prior-year figure. However, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,830 million.

Key Takeaways

For the reported quarter, revenues from the sale of new vehicles fell 2.7% year over year to $1,323.4 million but surpassed the consensus mark of $1,303 million. Unit sales volume contracted 9.9% year on year to 27,566, while gross profit per unit surged 32.4% to $2,924. Gross profit totaled $80.6 million, outpacing the consensus mark of $72 million.

Revenues from the sale of used vehicles increased 10.4% from the prior-year level to $959.8 million. Unit sales contracted from 27,099 in the prior-year quarter to 25,490 for the quarter under review. Gross profit per unit dipped 23.1% year over year to $1,014.

For the quarter under review, the EchoPark segment recorded revenues of $386.9 million, reflecting a 25.4% uptick from the year-ago figure. Its stores sold 16,845 units, up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s gross profit climbed 10.6% from the prior-year quarter to $26.1 million.

Wholesale vehicle revenues rose 27% on a year-over-year basis to $59.2 million. Revenues from parts, services and collision repair fell 7.9% year over year to $319.1 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues came in at $137 million, up from $125.5 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses inched up 0.7% year over year to $259 million for the quarter under review. The board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, which will be paid out on Apr 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on Mar 15, 2021. As of Sep 30, Sonic — whose peers include Lithia Motors LAD, AutoNation AN and Group 1 Automotive GPI — had $170.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand. Long-term debt summed $720.1 million. Sonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

