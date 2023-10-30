Sonic (SAH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Dividend Hiked

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH registered third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.02, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80. The bottom line, however, fell 9.4% from the $2.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues amounted to $3,644 million, marking an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,572 million.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues from retail new vehicles increased 15% year over year to $1,573.5 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,573 million. Gross profit totaled $131.4 million, falling 19% year over year but surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million. Same-store unit sales volume rose 12% to 26,727. Gross profit per unit dipped 30% to $4,678.



Revenues from the sales of used vehicles went down 1% from the prior-year level to $1,340.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,221 million. Gross profit totaled $52.8 million, rising 3.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.96 million. Same-store unit sales decreased 3% to 25,371 in the quarter under review. Gross profit per unit declined 2% to $1,668.



The EchoPark segment reported quarterly revenues of $626.7 million, marking a 6% increase from the year-ago figure and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $568 million. Its stores sold 19,050 used vehicle units, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. The segment reported a gross profit of $52.8 million, up 22% from the previous quarter on a year-over-year basis, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.23 million.



Wholesale vehicle revenues fell 31% on a year-over-year basis to $79.3 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million. Revenues from parts, services and collision repair were up 11% to $453.4 million, crossing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $431 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues were $173.7 million, up 3% from the corresponding quarter of 2022 and topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million.

Financials

Sonic had cash and cash equivalents of $34.6 million as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $229.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt was $1,623.1 million, falling from $1,672.2 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3% year over year to $409.6 million in the quarter. Sonic hiked the quarterly cash dividend to 30 cents, up 3.4% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Jan 12, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of Dec 15, 2023. In the reported quarter, Sonic repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares for about $86.7 million. As of Sep 30, 2023, Sonic had $286.8 million remaining under its share buyback authorization.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are Toyota Motor TM, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC and Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY, all sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 27.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 4 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year improvements of 7.7% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 has moved up by a cent in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2024 increased by a cent in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBLY’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year rises of 12.3%. The EPS estimate for 2023 increased by a cent in the past seven days. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 increased by 3 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 90 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.