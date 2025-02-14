Sonic Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 but declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3.90 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.59 billion.



Quarter in Detail

On a consolidated basis, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.96 billion (up 15% year over year), $1.2 billion (down 2% year over year) and $71.3 million (up 14% year over year), respectively. Revenues from Parts, Service and Collison Repair were up 10% to $476.7 million. Finance, Insurance and other revenues rose 15% year over year to $190.6 million. Total gross profit increased 6% to $574 million.



In the Franchised Dealerships segment, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.94 billion (up 15% year over year), $757 million (up 4% year over year) and $49.8 million (up 27% year over year), respectively. Revenues from Parts, Service and Collison Repair increased 10% to $469.7 million. Finance, Insurance and other revenues increased 14% to $140.5 million. Same-store revenues from the Franchised Dealership segment increased 12% to roughly $3.34 billion. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles came in at 57,614, up 9% from the corresponding quarter of 2023.



The EchoPark segment reported quarterly revenues of $506.2 million, marking a 9% decrease from the year-ago figure. Revenues comprised $436 million (down 11%) from used vehicle sales, $21.4 million from wholesale vehicle sales (down 5%) and $48.8 million (up 18%) from Finance, Insurance and Other. Its stores sold 16,674 and 2,752 used and wholesale vehicle units, down 5% and up 5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Same-store revenues from the EchoPark segment remained unchanged at $506.7 million. Same-store retail units of used and wholesale vehicles came in at 16,674 and 2,752, up 4% and 16%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



In the Powersports segment, revenues from the sale of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $17.5 million (up 9% year over year), $4.7 million (up 96% year over year) and $0.1 million (down 86% year over year), respectively. Revenues from Parts, Service and Collison Repair rose 4% to $7 million. Finance, Insurance and other revenues came in at $1.3 million. Same-store revenues from the Powersports segment were up 6% to $28.7 million. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles came in at 1,374 units, up 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Financials

In the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3% year over year to $399.6 million.



Sonic declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents, which will be paid out on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2024.

