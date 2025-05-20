Sonic Launches First Harley-Davidson Dealership In Sturgis With Exclusive Founders Club

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH), a Fortune 300 company and major U.S. automotive and powersports retailer, marked its first motorcycle sale at the new Sturgis Harley-Davidson dealership, situated in downtown Sturgis, South Dakota.

This milestone follows Sonic's 2023 acquisition of Black Hills Harley-Davidson and four nearby dealerships. After a strong year, Harley-Davidson granted Sonic a new franchise point—making this the first time in 85 years that Harley-Davidson motorcycles can be sold in downtown Sturgis.

The dealership, located just off Historic Main Street, holds cultural significance for bikers. Dan Ostermann, a local from Keystone, South Dakota, became the first buyer at the new location, purchasing a 2024 Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Pan America®—a premium adventure touring model.

Sales Manager Tim Sutherland shared the team's excitement in welcoming Dan and looks forward to more Harley enthusiasts joining throughout the year and at the 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In honor of the occasion, Sonic introduced the Sturgis Harley-Davidson Founders Club. The first 85 buyers will receive limited-edition serialized challenge coins, a commemorative patch, lifetime VIP access at the annual rally, and will be featured in a dedicated display at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame.

David B. Smith, Sonic Automotive's Chairman and CEO, expressed pride in Dan's purchase and enthusiasm for creating memorable experiences for future customers. President Jeff Dyke emphasized the symbolic timing of launching Sturgis's first dealership during the rally's 85th year, with the Founders Club serving as a tribute to this historic milestone.

