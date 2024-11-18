Sonic Healthcare Welcomes New Independent Director

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has appointed Nicola Wakefield Evans as an independent Non-executive Director, effective February 2025, as part of its board renewal process. Wakefield Evans brings over 30 years of international business, law, and leadership experience, enhancing the board’s expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and sustainability. The board continues to prioritize gender diversity, with a majority of female directors.

