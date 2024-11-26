News & Insights

Stocks

Sonic Healthcare Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

November 26, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Colin Stephen Goldschmidt, involving both direct and indirect interests in the company’s securities. This includes various unlisted options and performance rights, with specific vesting and exercise conditions. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects potential future movements in the company’s stock and management incentives.

For further insights into AU:SHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.