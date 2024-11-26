Sonic Healthcare Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Colin Stephen Goldschmidt, involving both direct and indirect interests in the company’s securities. This includes various unlisted options and performance rights, with specific vesting and exercise conditions. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects potential future movements in the company’s stock and management incentives.

For further insights into AU:SHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.