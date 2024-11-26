Sonic Healthcare Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Christopher David Wilks, involving both direct and indirect holdings in the company’s securities. The update includes details on ordinary shares and various unlisted options and performance rights tied to performance criteria. This change might interest investors tracking executive share movements and its implications on the company’s stock dynamics.

