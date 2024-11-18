Sonic Healthcare Updates on Director Departure

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced that Louis James Panaccio has ceased to be a director as of November 19, 2024. Panaccio held 8,026 fully paid ordinary shares in the company via the Tercus Pty Ltd Panaccio Super Fund. This change is part of the company’s ongoing updates to its board and shareholder interests.

