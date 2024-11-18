News & Insights

Stocks

Sonic Healthcare Reports Strong Revenue and Strategic Growth

November 18, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Sonic Healthcare Limited has reported a $9 billion revenue for 2024, with a $511 million net profit despite a significant reduction in COVID-related revenues. The company anticipates future earnings growth driven by strong organic revenue, cost reduction programs, and strategic acquisitions, supported by a robust balance sheet enabling further growth opportunities. The company’s commitment to governance, sustainability, and human rights continues to be recognized, with a focus on diversity and leadership within its board.

For further insights into AU:SHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.