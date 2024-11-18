Sonic Healthcare Reports Strong Revenue and Strategic Growth

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has reported a $9 billion revenue for 2024, with a $511 million net profit despite a significant reduction in COVID-related revenues. The company anticipates future earnings growth driven by strong organic revenue, cost reduction programs, and strategic acquisitions, supported by a robust balance sheet enabling further growth opportunities. The company’s commitment to governance, sustainability, and human rights continues to be recognized, with a focus on diversity and leadership within its board.

