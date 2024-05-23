Sonic Healthcare Options Cease Without Exercise

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced the cessation of 954,500 securities, specifically options expiring at various dates and prices, which ceased on May 22, 2024, due to the expiry without exercise or conversion. The announcement, intended for personal use, was made public on May 23, 2024.

