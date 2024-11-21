Sonic Healthcare Issues Unquoted Securities for Employee Incentives

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.
Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced the issuance of 97,346 unquoted securities under a performance rights scheme as of November 19, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive program and will not be listed on the ASX. This move reflects Sonic Healthcare’s strategy to motivate and retain key talent within the company.
