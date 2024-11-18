Sonic Healthcare Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.
Sonic Healthcare Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, held as a hybrid event. The company reported strong shareholder support, with each resolution receiving a substantial majority of votes in favor. This outcome reflects investor confidence in Sonic Healthcare’s strategic direction and governance.
