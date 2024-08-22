News & Insights

Sonic Healthcare FY24 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK), an Australian provider of laboratory, pathology, and radiology services, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 net profit fell 25 percent to A$511 million from last year's A$685 million.

EBITDA, excluding A$32 million gain related to sale of West division in USA, was down 6 percent to A$1.60 billion.

Total revenue for the year grew 10 percent to A$8.97 billion from last year's A$8.17 billion.

Base business revenue increased 16 percent from last year to A$8.91 billion, while COVID-19 revenue fell 87 percent to A$62 million.

Further, the company said its progressive dividend policy has been maintained, with an increase of 2 percent to 63 cents per share for fiscal 2024 final dividend. Full-year dividend would be up 2 percent to A$1.06 per share.

Looking ahead, Colin Goldschmidt, Chief Executive Officer, said, "There are multiple major projects and initiatives in train, including the realisation of synergies from recent acquisitions, directed at earnings growth in FY 2025, FY 2026 and later years, as well as our usual focus on tight cost control."

