Sonic Healthcare Director Buys More Shares

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced that Director Katharine Giles has increased her stake in the company by purchasing an additional 500 ordinary shares at a price of $24.7158 each, bringing her total holdings to 2,500 shares. The transaction, which took place on the market on May 22, 2024, was reported in accordance with ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and the Corporations Act.

