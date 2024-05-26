News & Insights

Stocks

Sonic Healthcare Director Buys More Shares

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced that Director Katharine Giles has increased her stake in the company by purchasing an additional 500 ordinary shares at a price of $24.7158 each, bringing her total holdings to 2,500 shares. The transaction, which took place on the market on May 22, 2024, was reported in accordance with ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:SHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.