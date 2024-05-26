News & Insights

Sonic Healthcare Director Boosts Shares

May 26, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Mark Raymond Compton, a director at Sonic Healthcare Limited, has increased his indirect shareholdings by purchasing 1,000 additional shares at $25.35 each, with no change to his direct holdings. This on-market acquisition reflects a bolstered investment in the company, resulting in a total of 7,005 indirect shares held through Expand Extra Investment on behalf of the Compton Family Trust.

