Sonic Healthcare Cuts FY24 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK), an Australian provider of laboratory, pathology, and radiology services, said it expects Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation or EBITDA of about A$1.6 billion on revenues of about A$8.9 billion for fiscal year 2024. The company said in February that it expected EBITDA more likely towards lower end of guidance of A$1.7 billion to A$1.8 billion.

The company said Tuesday that organic revenue growth continues to be strong at 6% for the four-month ended on 30 April 2024. However, profit growth has been lower than expected, in part due to inflationary pressures on the business, and exacerbated by currency exchange headwinds. In addition, a number of margin improvement initiatives planned for completion in the second-half of fiscal year 2024 have been slower to deliver than expected and will contribute to further earnings growth in fiscal year 2025.

Sonic expects to achieve EBITDA of about A$1.70 billion - A$1.75 billion in fiscal year 2025.

