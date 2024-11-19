News & Insights

Sonic Healthcare Adjusts Capital with Security Cessation

November 19, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced the cessation of 588,894 securities due to the expiry of options, a move that could influence investor sentiment as the company adjusts its capital structure. This cessation reflects the expiry of options priced at $29.26 that were not exercised by the due date. Investors may want to watch how this adjustment impacts Sonic Healthcare’s stock performance on the ASX.

