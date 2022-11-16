Sonic Healthcare 4-month Total Revenue Down 11.7%

(RTTNews) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) reported that its total revenue for the four months ended 31 October 2022 declined 11.7% to A$2.73 billion from A$3.09 billion in the prior year. EBITDA dropped 37.3% to A$621 million from A$991 million in the previous year.

COVID-19 revenue for the period was A$280 million down 64.8% from the prior year.

The results for the period are based Headline basis.

Base business, excluding COVID-19 related services, revenues grew by 3.5% compared to the equivalent period in fiscal year 2021, and 7.8% versus the equivalent period in fiscal year 2020 (pre-pandemic), with the comparative periods normalised for currency exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals of businesses, and working days. Sonic said it has not provided earnings guidance for fiscal year 2023 due to COVID-19 related unpredictability.

