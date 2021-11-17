Markets

Sonic Healthcare 4-month Revenue Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) reported that its revenue for the four months ended October 31, 2021 rose 5 percent to A$3.09 billion from the last year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA climbed 16 percent to A$991 million.

The company told shareholders at its annual meeting that it continues to support governments, healthcare authorities and communities with COVID-19 pandemic control initiatives in its seven countries of operation.

The company said it has performed about 36 million COVID-19 PCR tests to date, as well as COVID-19 serology testing and in some markets, COVID-19 whole genome sequencing to aid identification of variants.

In Australia, Sonic has provided more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations to the community through special purpose high volume hubs and through its network of more than 200 medical centre.

