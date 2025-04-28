Sonic Automotive's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 and improved 8.82% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $3.65 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.38 billion.

SAH’s Q1 in Detail

On a consolidated basis, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.67 billion (up 14% year over year), $1.2 billion (up 1%) and $82.7 million (up 7%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair were up 6% to $474.4 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues rose 13% year over year to $190.8 million. Total gross profit increased 6% to $566.4 million.

In the Franchised Dealerships segment, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.66 billion (up 14% year over year), $745.6 million (up 2%) and $54.6 million (up 12%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair increased 6% to $467.4 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues increased 9% to $130.6 million. The segment’s same-store revenues increased 8% to roughly $3 billion. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 52,889, up 4% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The EchoPark segment reported quarterly revenues of $559.7 million. The figure was the same as the year-ago period. Revenues comprised $473.7 million (down 2%) from used vehicle sales, $27.3 million (down 5%) from wholesale vehicle sales and $58.7 million (up 23%) from finance, insurance and other. Its stores sold 18,798 and 3,150 used and wholesale vehicle units, respectively, up 5% each on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s same-store revenues increased 3% to $560.1 million. Same-store retail units of used and wholesale vehicles were 18,798 and 3,150, respectively, up 7% and 13% on a year-over-year basis.

In the Powersports segment, revenues from the sale of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $19.4 million (up 22% year over year), $5.7 million (up 68%) and $0.8 million (up 700%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair rose 3% to $7 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues were $1.5 million. The segment’s same-store revenues were up 10% to $28.6 million. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 1,316, up 11% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH’s Q1 Financial Detail

In the first quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6% year over year to 67.1% of gross profit.

SAH had cash & cash equivalents of $64.6 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Sonic declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share, which will be paid out on July 15, 2025, to its stockholders of record as of June 13.

SAH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Sonic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP, Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC. While SMP and SZKMY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, HMC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 16.61% and 11.07%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved a penny in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.59% and 48.43%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have improved 16 cents in the past 60 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 39 cents in the same period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 1.84%. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 26 cents in the past 30 days.

