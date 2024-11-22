News & Insights

Stocks

Sonic Automotive upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research

November 22, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Seaport Research analyst Glenn Chin upgraded Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Buy from Neutral with a $74 price target Valuation multiples for the franchise auto retailers “are too low,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the profitability and cash flow profile of the group is now structurally higher, which argues for a higher valuation multiple. It upgraded Sonic and raised targets for its peers on a transition to 2025 as the basis for valuations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SAH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.