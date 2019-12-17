Sonic Automotive (SAH) Unveils 9th EchoPark in California

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH recently unveiled its ninth specialty pre-owned vehicle store — EchoPark Automotive — in Long Beach, CA. Since its introduction in 2014, EchoPark has been offering better ways to purchase pre-owned vehicles, changing how consumers buy used cars.

The firm’s used-car segment EchoPark is its major growth engine. Stellar organic growth, fueled by the EchoPark expansion, is likely to significantly boost the company’s growth profile. The segment is on track to bring in more than $1.2 billion of revenues by the end of this year.

The EchoPark retail space comes with a phygital environment, which incorporates physical space with digital technology. Every EchoPark visitor engages in the sales process and does not have to bargain over prices, with the help of an experienced guide.

All the vehicles come with a clean report of CarFax history and 190-point inspection. Also, one- to four-year old vehicles are priced 20-40% below new car pricing.

Further, the EchoPark team has decided to prepare and serve hot meals to the homeless, in collaboration with the Long Beach Rescue Mission. Throughout this December, it will have a vehicle at the new location filled with items like clean socks, bedding and canned goods, which will be donated later to the Long Beach Rescue Mission, as part of the company’s "Fill Our Car, Fill A Need" drive.

The company projects continued execution of its EchoPark development strategies, omni-channel sales and other online initiatives, in the days ahead.

