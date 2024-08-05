Sonic Automotive (SAH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +5.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total new vehicle units : 27,026 versus 28,125 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27,026 versus 28,125 estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit Per Unit - Total New Vehicle : $3,579 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,582.63.

: $3,579 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,582.63. Gross Profit Per Unit - Used Vehicle : $1,508 versus $1,524.73 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,508 versus $1,524.73 estimated by two analysts on average. Total used vehicle units : 25,668 compared to the 25,806 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 25,668 compared to the 25,806 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles : $71.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.

: $71.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair : $444.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $458.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $444.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $458.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenues- New vehicles : $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $172.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $172.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $165.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenues- Used vehicles : $1.19 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Revenues- Total vehicles : $2.84 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $2.84 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- Used Vehicles : $731.90 million versus $729.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97% change.

: $731.90 million versus $729.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97% change. Franchised Dealerships- Same Store Revenue- New Vehicles : $1.56 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -94.3% change.

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.