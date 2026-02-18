Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was -0.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Total new vehicles : 29,858 compared to the 31,263 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29,858 compared to the 31,263 average estimate based on two analysts. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles : 27,401 versus 25,579 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27,401 versus 25,579 estimated by two analysts on average. EchoPark Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles : 15,743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16,138.

: 15,743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16,138. Powersports Segment - Same Store - Retail new vehicles : 999 versus 949 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 999 versus 949 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- EchoPark : $480.7 million compared to the $481.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $480.7 million compared to the $481.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships : $3.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $3.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Used vehicles : $799.7 million versus $782.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $799.7 million versus $782.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Parts, service and collision repair : $507.8 million compared to the $507.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $507.8 million compared to the $507.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Finance, insurance and other, net : $149.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $149.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues- EchoPark Segment- Used vehicles : $407.5 million compared to the $415.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.

: $407.5 million compared to the $415.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year. Revenues- EchoPark Segment- Finance, insurance and other, net : $51.7 million compared to the $54.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $51.7 million compared to the $54.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Revenues- Powersports: $36.4 million compared to the $32.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

