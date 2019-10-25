Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH registered adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents in third-quarter 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Moreover, the bottom line rose from 36 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The outperformance was driven by higher contribution from the used-vehicle unit and the EchoPark segment.

Total revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $2.7 billion, up from the prior-year quarter’s $2.4 billion. Additionally, revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion.

Q3 Highlights

During the reported quarter, revenues from the sale of total new vehicles grew 1.9% year over year to $1.26 billion. Revenues from the sale of total used vehicles rose 22.6% to $914.2 million. Wholesale vehicle revenues improved 6.1% to $51.5 million on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues from parts, services and collision repair grew 2.6% year over year to $352 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues rose 29.3% on a year-over-year basis to $126.8 million.

In third-quarter 2019, gross profit grew to $386.8 million from $360.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $296.8 million from $289 million in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded operating income of $65.2 million compared with $48.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, EchoPark stores sold 13,206 units, up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Dividend Payment

The board of directors of Sonic Automotive announced a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec 13, 2019.

Outlook

The company anticipates favorable operating trends to continue in the fourth quarter. It plans to introduce the EchoPark brand to the California market. It also looks forward to continued execution of its EchoPark development strategies, omni-channel sales and other online initiatives.

