Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sonic Automotive (SAH) reported $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion, representing a surprise of +4.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Powersports Segment - Same Store - Retail new vehicles : 1,433 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,652.

: 1,433 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,652. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Retail New and Used Vehicle : 54,847 compared to the 52,538 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54,847 compared to the 52,538 average estimate based on two analysts. Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store - Unit Sales Volume - Retail new & used vehicles : 53,505 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,386.

: 53,505 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,386. EchoPark Segment - Same Market - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles : 19,601 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19,601 compared to the 18,487 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Same Store- Total : $3.13 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $3.13 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenues- Powersports : $73.5 million versus $69.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change.

: $73.5 million versus $69.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change. Revenues- Total new vehicles : $1.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $1.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Used vehicles : $1.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $1.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenues- Wholesale vehicles : $70.5 million compared to the $85.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.

: $70.5 million compared to the $85.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year. Revenues- Parts, service and collision repair : $530.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $527.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $530.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $527.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $209.5 million compared to the $205.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $209.5 million compared to the $205.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- New vehicles- Fleet: $24.8 million compared to the $21.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.

Here is how Sonic Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sonic Automotive here>>>

Shares of Sonic Automotive have returned +35.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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