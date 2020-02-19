Sonic Automotive Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.97 compared to $0.76, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues were $2.7 billion, compared to $2.6 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. EchoPark segment revenues were $308.6 million, a 52% increase from previous year.

Sonic's Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.