Sonic Automotive Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income rose to $57.34 million or $1.30 per share from $46.31 million or $1.04 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.50 per share, compared to $0.97 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 1.8 percent to $2.80 billion from $2.75 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.8 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sonic said its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

