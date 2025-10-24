Sonic Automotive Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 but improved 11.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $4 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.5 billion.

SAH’s Q3 in Detail

On a consolidated basis, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.9 billion (up 19% year over year), $1.25 billion (up 6% year over year) and $84.2 million (up 25%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair were up 11% to $533.9 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues rose 16% year over year to $203.8 million. Total gross profit increased 13% to $615.5 million.



In the Franchised Dealerships segment, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.86 billion (up 19% year over year), $796.7 million (up 14%) and $52.8 million (up 25%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair increased 11% to $510.1 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues jumped 21% to $147.6 million. The segment’s same-store revenues rose 11% to more than $3 billion. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 54,897, up 5% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.



The EchoPark segment reported quarterly revenues of $522.5 million, down 4% year over year. Revenues comprised $439.2 million (down 7%) from used vehicle sales, $30.4 million (up 28%) from wholesale vehicle sales and $52.9 million (up 4%) from finance, insurance and other. Its stores sold 16,353 and 3,224 used and wholesale vehicle units, down 8% and up 19%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



In the Powersports segment, revenues from the sale of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $38.8 million (up 44% year over year), $17.2 million (up 91%) and $1 million (down 9%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair rose 18% to $23.8 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues were $3.3 million. The segment’s same-store revenues were up 35% to $78.3 million. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 2,822, up 42% on a year-over-year basis.

Other Tidbits

In the third quarter, Sonic Automotive’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15% year over year to 73.4% of gross profit.



SAH had cash & cash equivalents of $89.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.44 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Sonic Automotive announced a quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, which will be paid out on Jan. 15, 2025, to its stockholders of record as of Dec. 15.

Sonic’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SAH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



