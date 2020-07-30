Sonic Automotive Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Down 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.71, compared to $0.62, a year ago. The result included a non-recurring tax benefit of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per share. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total Sonic consolidated revenues were $2.11 billion, down 19% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Sonic's Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on October 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on September 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.