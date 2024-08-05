Sonic Automotive Q2 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter nearly doubled to $41.2 million or $1.18 per share from $23.4 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.47 per share, compared to $1.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 5 percent to $3.45 billion from $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.58 billion for the quarter

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, October 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.