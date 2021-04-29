Markets
SAH

Sonic Automotive Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) reported first quarter reported earnings from continuing operations of $53.7 million or $1.23 per share, compared to a loss of $199.1 million or $4.67 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $17.6 million or $0.40 per share in the first quarter of 2020. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.92, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $2.8 billion, up 20.7% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.53 billion, for the quarter.

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on July 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record on June 15, 2021.

Shares of Sonic Automotive were up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular